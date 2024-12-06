Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit: A new partnership in global health security

Cebu City, Philippines — At the groundbreaking 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit, held last October 30, 2024 at the Penthouse of Velez Medical Arts Building, officials from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (WRAIR-AFRIMS) convened with leaders of the Cebu Velez General Hospital (CVGH), alongside key stakeholders from several international organizations, including the Australian Defense Force Malaria and Infectious Disease Institute (ADFMIDI), the Royal Thai Army (RTA), and the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – IndoPacific (NAMRU-IP). The summit aimed to forge a robust partnership focused on advancing infectious disease research, enhancing bio-surveillance capabilities, and developing global health solutions. This significant gathering highlighted a shared commitment to optimizing both civilian and defense health through strategic medical research initiatives.

The summit was attended by prominent figures from both institutions, including COL Mathew Levine, Director of WRAIR-AFRIMS, MAJ Taylor John Whitten, AFRIMS Executive Officer, and MSG Chris Mahabir, NCOIC, as well as the Heads of the WRAIR-AFRIMS Science Department. Representing CVGH were Dr. Carmen Velez, Hospital Administrator, Dr. Ma. Lourdes P. Chan, Medical Director, and Mr. James Velez Ting, Assistant Hospital Administrator.

WRAIR-AFRIMS, a leader in medical research headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, is renowned for its work in addressing infectious disease capability gaps and enhancing global health security. AFRIMS operates across multiple countries, including Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, the Philippines, and Thailand, engaging in efforts that span bio-surveillance, medical countermeasure development, and strategic partnerships.

The summit underscored AFRIMS’ mission: to bolster global health security by developing solutions to infectious disease threats. Their capabilities are far-reaching and include:

Clinical Trials and Scientific Research: Leading medical research initiatives and conducting robust clinical trials to understand and prevent disease spread.

Product Development: Developing vaccines and therapeutics that counteract disease threats.

Bio-surveillance: Monitoring disease activity across diverse regions to identify and respond to outbreaks swiftly.

Exercise Support and Outbreak Response: Partnering with local and international health agencies to mount effective responses to health crises.

The partnership with CVGH opens new doors for both parties. Dr. Carmen Velez expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “CVGH is thrilled and honored to collaborate with WRAIR-AFRIMS. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve the community and to contribute meaningfully to global health research.”

As part of this collaboration, CVGH and AFRIMS announced plans for a new research laboratory in Cebu, making it the Philippines’ hub for infectious disease research and a significant contributor to global health solutions. This new facility, situated in Cebu City, the “Queen City of the South,” will serve as a center for cutting-edge medical research, offering local scientists and healthcare professionals the opportunity to work alongside AFRIMS experts on infectious disease challenges.

Mr. James Velez Ting, Assistant Hospital Administrator of CVGH, added, “The establishment of this research laboratory marks a new chapter for Cebu, reinforcing its role as a vital contributor to international health research and development.”

The 1st Multilateral Medical Research and Collaboration Summit marks the beginning of a promising partnership that aims to benefit not only the Philippines but also neighboring countries within AFRIMS’ operational sphere. This collaboration empowers both local and international medical professionals to respond to public health challenges with agility, science, and shared expertise.

