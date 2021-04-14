Prices of pork and chicken drop in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The prices of pork and chicken have dropped to normal in the markets here after a surge in the prices was maintained for almost three months.

Market Operations Division (MOD) Head Irvin Cabales said that the price of pork has now dropped to P160 to P200 per kilograms from the previous P260 to P280 from January and February 2021.

The price varies with different cuts such as porkchop at P115, liempo at P180 per kilo, belly and tenderloin at P180 per kilo, thigh and front at P200 per kilo, and other parts at P170 per kilo.

Cabales said the return to the normal pricing of pork products was due to two factors. These are the decrease in demand over the past month due to the Holy Week fasting of religious faithful, and the increase in the supply coming into the city despite the ban from African Swine Fever (ASF) affected provinces.

“Murag wala pa may gilift pero ang nakasud diri kay local nato nga suppliers. Ubay uban ang (supply) run. Accordingly local ni sila nga mga suppliers nato. So far karon okay ra kaayo, normal ra kaayo ang supply sa karne, karong panahona,” said Cabales.

He also explained that the decrease in supply of pork in the early months of 2021 was brought by the decrease of hogs by raisers who opted to reduce their production in anticipation of decreased demand due to the pandemic.

The hog raisers have seemingly realized the strong demand for pork and have also increased production resulting to the drop in the prices.

Cabales said he is also “happy” to inform the public that even the price of chicken has normalized as well to only P125 to P175 per kilo for parts and an average of P150 for whole chicken meat.

Based on the cut, chicken breasts is now priced at P125 per kilo, drumsticks at P175 per kilo, liver and gizzard at P140 per kilo, and thighs at P175 per kilo.

This is a considerable drop since the prices for chicken meat was priced at P150 to P200 in the past months.

Cabales said that similar to hog raisers, poultry raisers have also stepped up to meet the demand of the market causing the drop of the prices.

The MOD said the price of commodities will always change depending on demand and supply. For now, at least, the city’s supplies are enough for the demand and the public need not worry of an increase in prices anytime soon.

/bmjo