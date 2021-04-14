Of loose dentures and flat tires

DALAGUETE, Cebu— How do you know when your dentures need a replacement?

This netizen from Iligan City, Lanao del Norte may just have the answer as he had encountered a surprisingly different scenario last Monday, April 12, 2021.

Leo Padilla-Ricarte’s photos of dentures piercing his car’s tire went viral on Facebook.

“Bumisita kasi ako sa sang lamay kahapon dun sa amin. Pag-alis ko, napansin ko sa side mirror na may parang orange na material na nakadikit sa gulong ko. Pagbaba ko, dun ko napansin isa palang denture..nakabaon sa tire..pagtanggal ko, butas yang tire,” Ricarte shared to CDN Digital.

Ricarte immediately went to the nearest vulcanising shop to have his tire checked.

Unfortunately, the dentures, as seen in the photos he shared, deflated his car’s tire.

“PANAWAGAN: Kang kinsa ning postiso ni buslot sako ligid, pm lang pls kay ako iuli.. Note: Wala nako naligsi ang tag-iya ha.. simbako!” he jokingly captioned his post.

Ricarte said the tire was brand new and it’s not even a month old yet. The car mechanic told him the only option now is to use an interior or he buys a new one.

Ricarte didn’t know how to react to his surprising discovery at first but somehow it turned out to be a funny experience.

“Hindi lang kapanipaniwala kasi pustiso..ang tibay nang pagkakagawa.. tapos brand new ang tire ko,” he said.

“Kahit yung tumingin sa gulong ko na mekaniko, hindi makapaniwala. First time daw nila mag-ayos nang gulong na nabutasan nang pustiso,” Ricarte added.

In fact, he has a reminder for drivers and car owners.

“Ayos lang. Gentle reminder to sa lahat na kahit gano ka liit, nakaka-destruct.” /rcg