Sterling Land launches P2B quarantine-friendly condo project

On staying committed to building sustainable communities and affordable estates, Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc. launches its eighth project this year with an innovative approach to property development — to be new normal ready.

Amid the pandemic, Sterling Land puts its best foot forward in venturing into vertical development. And to mark this new milestone, they are optimistic to rise the first-of-its-kind, mid-rise structure called Guada Verde Towers in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

A groundbreaking ceremony held on April 13 was attended by Sterling Land’s distinguished guests, contractors, and respective business partners to inaugurate the inception of the project.

Featuring their latest lifestyle concept, the 3-tower, 12-story residential condominium is designed with features optimized for the tropical climate. Also, it is conceptualized to be a sustainable and affordable home with modern amenities that sets it apart from the others.

Aside from being the first mid-rise structure by Sterling Land, what makes Guada Verde distinguishable from the company’s previous township projects is it is quarantine-friendly.

Marilou Padilla, president and chief executive officer of Sterling Land, said that Guada Verde Towers had been shaped by architects in consideration with the current health crisis.

This is not just your home, you can also do business here, exercise, and be healthy. With or without the pandemic, everything you need is inside (Guada Verde Towers). MARILOU PADILLA President and Chief Executive Officer Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc.

They made sure it would exhibit a sprawling vicinity that would allow residents to move around in a big space while staying on the same community and maintain social distancing.

Padilla further added that since the residential condominium is nestled at the heart of the city, everything is a ride away, and virtually, the metro is at your fingertips.

Because the pandemic changed the architecture of most condominiums, Guada Verde Towers is geared towards the new normal.

With a total land area of over 1.2 hectares, the development is complimented with two-level mini strip mall and other facilities such as a three-story clubhouse and a covered swimming pool at the heart of the amenity block.

Additionally, enveloped by the green landscaping are a function hall, gym facilities, roof garden, chaplet, grotto, fitness ramp, jogging trails, and playgrounds.

All this will have a Trinitarian Concept, which is according to Padilla, is the “fountain of life that welcomes all unit owners to an atmosphere of peace and harmony.”

Architect Daryl Balmoria said condominium project would cater to a total of 1,715 clients: Tower 1 with 682 units, Tower 2 (727 units), and Tower 3 (306 units). The mall strip has been planned to have commercial spaces with a curated mix of tenants for the convenience of the residents.

“When you are at Guada Verde, you don’t need to go far. This is not just your home, you can also do business here, exercise, and be healthy. With or without the pandemic, everything you need is inside (Guada Verde Towers),” she added.

Guada Verde Towers is an ideal place for families, young professionals, and retirees, among others. It offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with unit sizes between 22.4 square meters and 39.4 square meters.

The entire project is expected to completed in seven years. The reason why the company is bullish to introduce more residential projects are the backlogs in the housing development in Cebu.

According to Padilla, the demand from the usual markets comprised of overseas Filipino workers is still very strong.

Because of that, she is hoping to pave the way to the mid-rise segment with this P2 billion residential condominium project as affordable and top quality. Guada Verde Towers units start at P2.1 million to P2.2 million.

In 2013, Sterling Land started in the real estate development industry in Cebu. Its projects include The Skyline Residences, a 25-story condominium in Barangay Apas, Minglanilla Highlands in Minglanilla, Santa Isabel in Carcar, and Santa Monica in Tisa. They also plan to rise a horizontal project in Buena Hills, Guadalupe called Guade Verde Residences.

/dbs

ADVERTORIAL