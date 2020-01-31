Work on Sterling Land’s ‘The Skyline’ starts

The Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc. has started on Thursday, January 30, 2020, the construction of its first vertical project – a 25-storey residential condominium.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the development called “The Skyline,” which is located at St. Lawrence Street, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Staying true to their brand “affordable luxury,” this high-rise building is situated in a non-exclusive location.

However, one can still experience luxurious living with the area being a block away from Cebu IT park, surrounded by universities, churches, restaurants, hotels, offices and commercial establishments.

Leading the blessing and groundbreaking ceremony of Sterling Land’s 7th project on its 7th anniversary is their Chairman Eduardo G. Padilla and CEO and President Marilou A. Padilla.

Their condominium project will have 496 studio, 1- bedroom and 2- bedroom units equipped with a kitchenette, a toilet and bath, and provision for a washing machine and an air conditioning unit.

The company is investing over a billion pesos for this high-rise building that will be completed in 2025.

Padilla, who takes pride in the uniqueness of this vertical development, claims that this condominium project will be the first of its kind in Cebu to have a hotel-inspired living concept.

She also describes the condominium as a fusion of hotel and home. It will have its own Grand Lobby with its own café called the Skyline Lobby Bar and Lounge.

With the café, residents can receive and entertain guests, have a cup of coffee or grab a refreshing drink with an assortment of pastries to fill their day.

“The Skyline will feature the latest lifestyle concept by Sterling Land, hotel- inspired living. It was inspired by the Filipino spirit of service most notably found in the country’s top hospitality institutions,” she said.