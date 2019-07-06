High-end yet affordable residential property opens for public viewing in Minglanilla Cebu

MINGLANILLA, CEBU. (June 29, 2019) — Step aside and make way for a new Metro Cebu South Premier Destination, Minglanilla Highlands! With a vision to become a model of future high-end residential-tourist destination with Mountain Resort-inspired community, Minglanilla Highlands is built to have one of the most intricate landscapes with the natural contour of lands, as well as having the view of Cebu South.

There are different areas in the property that highlights environmental, social, and spiritual goals that Minglanilla Highlands envisions for its residents, guests, and employees. Here are some exciting things to look out for!

• The majestic view of the sea and the city

• A Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

• Minglanilla Lifestyle Hub

Future residents of Minglanilla Highlands will have the opportunity to live in a beautiful place where comfort meets luxury. Currently, phase 1 has 367 units under construction while phase 2 will begin in the coming months. They are designed to have cluster houses that follow the natural contours of the environment to ensure a more harmonious relationship between man and nature.

Every feature is designed with environmental sustainability in mind, thus they are strategically located on a 28-hectare uphill site that’s approximately 2 kilometers from SRP to the property, northeast of downtown Minglanilla. The goal is to be a mixed-use development with an environmentally responsible community practicing a healthy lifestyle and active mobility.

With that said, there is a Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal sitting right at the heart of this development. It also features a pilgrimage site with meditation garden, a wedding chapel, and a reception area. This allows everyone to be one with nature while encouraging moments of reflection, meditation, and prayer.

The next best thing about Minglanilla Highlands is the Lifestyle Hub that features the Santorini Highlands Luxury Villas, County Club, Rotonda Piera, and Arc de la Vie.

These are just the major highlights of this development, but Minglanilla Highlands will also be home to a daycare center, arcades, several recreational activities and a lot more! It provides affordable luxury through its residential housing, as well as commercial accommodation and establishments, giving Cebuanos the best of both worlds in just one area.

Developed by Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc., Minglanilla Highlands is their 3rd and latest project following the successes of Sea Breeze Residences and Santa Monica Estate. The company is known to have a forward-looking vision of contributing to the growth and development of Cebu through quality homes and affordable luxury they provide. Thus their brand promise, “Building Relationships, Developing Communities”.

To experience and feel the Minglanilla Highlands vibe, you may reach them through the following details:

• Telephone nos.: 260 6808 | 268 6396 | 412 1661

• Mobile nos.: 0917 773 7419 | 0917 771 0432 (look for Steph or Liza)

• Facebook Page: https://fb.me/MinglanillaHighlandsOfficialPage

• Messenger: m.me/MinglanillaHighlandsOfficialPage

• Website: www.sterlingland.com.ph

Minglanilla Highlands: More than just an address.