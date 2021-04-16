Prices of pork decrease, beef go up in Mandaue

Meat stalls inside the Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The prices of pork lean meat here have gone down to P260 per kilo this month from P270 to P280 last March while beef lean meat increased to P380 in April from P360 in March based on the price monitoring of the city’s Market Authority.

Edgar Seno, Mandaue’s market administrator, said this is because there is an increase in the supply of pork and a decrease in the supply of beef.

According to the market authority, the highest price of pork meat they have recorded was last January and February which reached P300 due to the scant supply at that time.

Meanwhile, the price of chicken ranged from P20 to P190 per kilo depending on the parts.

Chicken blood was priced at P20 per kilo, feet, head, and intestines at P110 per kilo, neck at P120, wings, thighs, and breasts at P190 per kilo, and a whole chicken at P175.

The price range of fish has also steadied this month.

Leesel Bangis, a pork meat vendor, said they would really choose to lower the price because there are now only a few buyers of meat products.

Bangis added that before the pandemic they could sell 3 to 5 pigs a day but since the pandemic, they could just dispatch 1 or 2 pigs.

Bangis believed that the quarantine restrictions and the high fare were the reasons why few people buy meat at the city’s public market.

” Sa plite kamahal, sa tricycle pa lang 25 na ang plite, ang mga tawo adto nalang mupalit sa mga satellite market kaysa muari diri,” said Bangis. /rcg