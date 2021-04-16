Ex-Jaguars Mantilla, Regalado power Dumaguete City Warriors to first win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars Jaybie Mantilla and James Regalado combined forces to lead the Dumaguete City Warriors to their first victory in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup beating the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 88-73, on Friday night, April 16, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

Up by just seven, 62-55, at the start of the fourth, Regalado sank a triple to push their lead to double figures. Minutes later, Mantilla scored a floater and two straight midrange jumpers while Regalado sank two more triples to give Dumaguete a, 79-62, lead with 6:21 to go in the ballgame.

Another three-pointer by Regalado—his fourth of the game—gave Dumaguete their largest lead of the match at 19, 82-63.

Mantilla and Regalado had 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Mantilla, a former CESAFI MVP, laced his stat line with six boards, three assists, and two steals while Regalado had four rebounds and five assists.

“Tsina-challenge ko lang sarili ko kasi nung first half hindi ako makabutas. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko na papasok din to. Ayun nakabutas naman,” shared Regalado of his red-hot shooting in the payoff period.

“Kumpyansa andyan naman pero yung timing lang talaga himahanap ko,” he added.

Jerick Nacpil scored a tournament-high 27 points to lead the way for the Warriors, which improved to 1-2 (win-loss). He added six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

“Sobrang saya (to get our first win). Gusto talaga namin manalo as a team kahit na underdog kami, we will never give up,” said Regalado.

Versatile wingman Joseph Marquez and big man Abubakar Dadjijul scored 23 points apiece for Bohol but it was not enough to keep the Mariners from suffering their fourth loss in a row.

Wade Cabizares contributed 12 while Pari Llagas endured foul trouble all game long and finished with just 10 points and six rebounds. Interestingly, Bohol got all of its points from just five players.

THE SCORES:

Dumaguete (88)—Nacpil 27, Mantilla 21, Regalado 18, Roy 7, Doligon 4, Gonzalgo 4, Ramirez 3, Gabas 2, Aguilar 2, Velasquez 0, Porlares 0.

Bohol (73)—Marquez 23, Dadjijul 23, Cabizares 12, Llagas 10, Tilos 5, Casera 0, Leonida 0, Musngi 0, Ibarra 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16, 43-38, 62-55, 88-73 /rcg