PRISAA Region 7 Games take center stage this weekend in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The stage is set for the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region 7 Games, which will take place across various venues in Cebu City this weekend, from Saturday to Sunday.

This multisport competition, featuring over 20 disciplines, will bring together more than a hundred athletes from PRISAA-affiliated schools and universities in Bohol and Cebu.

More than just another sporting event, the tournament serves as a crucial qualifier for athletes aspiring to represent PRISAA Region 7 in the PRISAA National Games, where they are the reigning overall champions.

PRISAA Region 7 secretariat Bernard Ricablanca anticipates an action-packed weekend, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Bohol’s teams in various sports, which pushes Cebu’s athletes to perform at their best.

“Bohol is very strong in boxing and weightlifting, and they also have good swimmers. However, they still find it difficult to match Cebu in team events, especially in ball games, due to our Cesafi teams. It’s going to be an exciting weekend full of intense competition,” Ricablanca said.

Bohol’s PRISAA delegation primarily consists of athletes from PMI Colleges Bohol, University of Bohol (UB), Bohol Institute of Technology (BIT), Holy Name University, Mater Dei College, and Crystal College, among others. Meanwhile, Cebu’s contingent will be composed of champion teams from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

“The Boholano athletes arrived in Cebu today, and they are ready for competition. They have around 200 to 300 athletes competing, while Cebu PRISAA will field approximately 350 athletes,” Ricablanca added.

While most sports will be contested over the weekend, some events—such as weightlifting—will not be held as part of the regional games. Instead, top-performing weightlifters based on past records will automatically qualify for the PRISAA National Games in April in Tuguegarao City.

The bulk of the action will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), where the highly anticipated athletics and swimming events—both major medal-rich competitions—will be held.

