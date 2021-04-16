Lapu opens trade fair, art exhibit

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government has opened today, April 16, 2021, the 500th Victory at Mactan Trade Fair and Art Exhibit in a mall in Barangay Pusok, here.

The activity was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission chairperson Cindi Chan, members of the city council, department heads, among others.

The trade fair highlighted local products that were produced by a women’s organization in the city, persons with disability (PWDs), hotels, and resorts, among others.

“Showcase ang mga products sa Lapu-Lapu City, dunay mga gitara, livelihood program sa atong mga kababayen-an, ang atong mga resorts nato sa siyudad, nag-promo sila. Usa sad na sa atong gilantawan sad nga mabalik na ang atong turismo sa atong siyudad,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, the art exhibit also showcased paintings and artworks created by local artists, in coordination with the Cebu Artists Incorporated.

The trade fair and art exhibit will last until April 30. The activity is a part of the city’s celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27.

“I would like to invite you all to come here to Island Central Mall, which is located near the airport,” Cindi said.

The trade fair and art exhibit is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cindi also clarified that the mall has let them use their space for free and provided them with free electricity. /rcg