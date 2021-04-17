No stranded passengers yet in CV for BISING PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the cancellation of trips to certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) reports no stranded passengers yet for April 17, 2021.

The PCG has earlier announced the suspension of sea travels to certain areas in Visayas and Mindanao as Typhoon BISING PH moves closer to the Philippines landmass.

Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands in Cebu have been placed under Signal No. 1 and should expect intermittent rains and wavy seas.

READ: Camotes Islands, E. Visayas under Signal No. 1 for #BisingPH

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) released the cancelled trips for the duration of the storm signal including Danao to Camotes Island, Pier 1 to Camotes Island, Hagnaya Port to Masbate, Maya to Calbayog, Cebu to Hilongos, Cebu to Ormoc, and Cebu to Dipolog.

So far, the PCG-7 reports no stranded passengers at the Danao Port, Pier 1, Hagnaya Port, and other ports in Cebu.

The PCG-7 and CPA urge travellers to no longer go to the port and immediately contact the shipping lines to process rebooking.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warns that the typhoon may get stronger as it moves northwestward and more areas may be placed under Signal No. 1. /rcg