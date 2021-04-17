PH’s active COVID-19 cases breach 200,000-mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines now has a total of 203,710 active COVID-19 cases following the reporting on Saturday of 11,101 more coronavirus infections.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the country now has a total of 926,052 COVID-19 cases, of which 22 percent are active cases.

Of this number, 706,532 are recoveries, including 799 additional patients who have survived the disease. Recoveries represent 76.3 percent of the tally.

Meanwhile, the death toll also rose to 15,810 with 72 more deaths. Deaths account for 1.71 percent of the caseload.

Of the active cases, 98.9 percent are classified as mild and asymptomatic.

On the positivity rate, the DOH said 17.7 percent of the 43,574 people who were vaccinated were found positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the disease.

Twenty duplicate entries, including eight recoveries, were removed from the case count, while 16 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Nine laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System on Friday, according to DOH.

