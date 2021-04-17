Camotes Islands, E. Visayas under Signal No. 1 for #BisingPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The provinces in Eastern Visayas including some portions of Central Visayas such as the Camotes Islands in Cebu remains under Signal Number 1 for the incoming typhoon Bising as of 11 a.m. today, April 17, 2021.

In the 11 a.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (PAGASA), the center of the eye of the typhoon was located based on all available data at 645 km East of Maasin City, Southern leyte or 545 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m.

#BisingPH is moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands in Cebu should experience intermittent rains and winds of up to 30-60 kph may be expected within 36 hours.

Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of typhoon #BisingPH, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas. The possibility of a landfall scenario is not ruled out.

#BisingPH is forecast to further intensify and reach its peak intensity ranging between 195 to 205 kph by tomorrow, Sunday (April 18).

Residents in the areas under Signal Number 1 are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming typhoon and the local disaster risk reduction and management office (LDRRMOs) are encouraged to prepare residents for evacuation if needed.

