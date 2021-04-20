Centcom nearly COVID-free camp, says info officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Command (Centcom) headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is nearer to its goal of being declared free of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Major Eduardo Precioso, Centcom information officer, said this with only 25 Centcom personnel left and waiting to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Kay mao man ni katong mga recently nga na COVID kay naa man gud silay mga certain period nga kinahanglan hulaton para sila ma inject utro. So far, we are almost hundred percent na nga mavaccinated,” Precioso said.

(These are the ones who recently recovered from COVID because they would have to have a certain period of waiting time before they could be injected again with the vaccine. So far, we are almost 100 percent in our vaccinated personnel.)

He said that this meant that they were already 80 percent done in their second dose vaccination as of today, April 19.

Precioso added that the first dose of these vaccines were given last March and the second dose would be this month, April.

“As of today, we are glad to announce that the Central Command is isa ra atong sundalo na (na-infected) pero pagawasay na sya. Usa ra atong case karon, gihulat na lang nato atong 14-days protocol nga pag mag negative na sya kailangan nga mag isolate syag 14-days para ma clear jud atong mga sundalo,” Precioso added.

(As of today, we are glad to announce that in the Central Command, there is only one soldier, who is infected but is recovering and getting ready to go out. We only have one case. We are waiting for him to finish the 14-day protocol that when you test negative you still have to isolate for 14 days so that our soldiers would be cleared.)

For the past months, Precioso said that they had more or less 29 reported positive cases from their soldiers under the Central Command.

“So gi-istriktohan natog ang atoang mitigating measure. Maong minaog atong cases gyud,” Precioso said.

(We strictly implemented our mitigating measures and so the cases dropped.)

