Chan on face mask violators: We’re not after the money, but we let them do community service instead

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan clarified that the city was not after the monetary penalty of those, who were violating the quarantine protocols, especially those who were not wearing a face mask.

Chan said that they were even encouraging quarantine violators to undergo community service to instill discipline in their minds.

The mayor made such a statement when asked by members of the media if he would continue to implement monetary penalties or fines to those who would be caught not wearing a face mask.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that she would no longer penalize those who would be caught not wearing a face mask, saying that such a move is anti-poor.

“Talking on penalties, wala ta mag-apas sa kwarta. What is P1K, compared kung masakit ka og COVID nga P1 million ang gasto. Kung pobre ka, ang siyudad maoy mobayad,” Chan said.

(Talking on penalties, we are not after the money. What is P1K as compared to when you are infected with COVID and you spend P1 million. If you are poor, then the city will have to pay for it.)

“We really discourage [them from paying] the P1K penalty. Ang atong gihimo is community service,” he added.

(We really discourage [them from paying] the P1K penalty. What we are encouraging them to do is community service.)

Those who have violated such policy, Chan said, were scheduled to do a community service every Saturday which would serve as their sanction to violators.

For Chan, such a move has been very effective in reducing the city’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Chan added that he was against the proposal to no longer require wearing of a face mask.

“I disagree to that. Ang fully vaccinated gipa-wear pa man gani og face mask kay matakdan gihapon sila. How much more og dili mag-face mask,” he said.

(I disagree to that. Those who have been fully vaccinated are still required to wear face mask because they can still be infected. How much more if you will not wear a face mask.)

Based on the case bulletin issued by the Department of Health (DOH)-7 yesterday, April 18, 2021, the city has logged 18 new cases of COVID-19, while their active cases of the virus is at 833.



