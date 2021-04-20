Resort gives discounted rates on weekday stays

Club Serena Resort, a premier resort in the dive mecca Moalboal, is giving a 15% discount on all room bookings on weekdays of April.

The discounted rate on standard rooms begin at Php 3,366 per room night, from Php 3,960. Discounted rates on premium rooms begin at Php 5,478.25, from Php 6,445. Rooms are good for four adults, or two adults and two children 0-12 years old. Big groups may book the ocean wing for Php 17,000 per room night, discounted from Php 20,000. The ocean wing comes with butler service. Rates come with big breakfast for all occupants and a 15% discount on all food and beverage, as well as a complimentary 30-minute use of the paddleboard or kayak for all adult occupants.

The resort has established itself as a premier dive destination in southern Cebu. Dive enthusiasts may take packages such as the night dive at Php 1,500 per dive to the five-dive package at Php 6,175. Options for newbies include Discover Scuba or the Scuba Tune-up/Refresher course, each at Php 3,500.

For more information on the sale and other offers in Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367

Club Serena Resort is located along the stretch of white sand beach in Basdaku, Moalboal, Cebu. The resort holds an array of standard and premium rooms, two swimming pools, and an all-day dining restaurant with a range of international and Filipino cuisine. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

The weekday room sale is good for check-in on Mondays to Thursdays of April. For more information on the sale and other offers in Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367. For general inquiries, call the resort at 0961-650-6243 or 0905-459-5307. Alternatively, email [email protected]

