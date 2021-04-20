Cortes is back from 14-day bout with COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has returned to work on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after he went into self-isolation for two weeks after testing positive for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cortes thanked his family, friends, and those who prayed for his recovery.

Cortes said the loss of sense of taste and smell were the symptoms he experienced when he contracted the virus aside from an elevated SGPT.

Cortes tested positive for COVID-19 last April 5.

He said all his close contacts have tested negative for the virus.

The Mayor said watching the news, reading the newspaper, and exercising, were his ways to beat boredom.

He said through prayers, family, and friends who constantly checked his situation and the people who wish his recovery were the reasons why he strives to recover.

Cortes encouraged those who have family members who are in isolation to regularly check on them or call about how they are, update their situation among others.

“Sa aton’g mga kaigsuunan no, akong usbon, kana bitaw ma isolate ta grabehang lisora gyud. Ma experience nimo anxiety tanan nga kalisod nga wala kay tawo (kuyog), so please keep in touch, tawaga, pangamustaha matag adlaw niya give your all out support, your prayers mao nay labing nindot. Ang kanang pagpangamusta dako na kaayo na, it means a lot sa mga patient nga na isolate because of COVID-19,” said Cortes.

He also urged the public especially those who don’t believe in COVID-19 to be careful and always follow health protocols.

On his return, Cortes said he will check the city’s COVID-19 vaccination, and attend the vaccinations of the city’s senior citizens on Wednesday.

Aside from this, he also instructed the Sangguniang Panlungsod to fast track or Transmit In Advance (TIA) the financial assistance for the fire victims in Upper Tabok, Barangay Tabok so that families affected could receive it as soon as possible.

As per the city’s Social Welfare and Services, about 112 families were affected and 333 individuals were displaced by the Sunday morning blaze.