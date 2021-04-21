Cebu City exceeds daily target on second day of seniors vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines –More seniors visited Cebu City’s vaccination sites on Tuesday, April 20, the second day of the vaccine rollout for senior citizens here.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said that they exceeded their daily target of 1, 000 seniors per day after a total of 1, 125 showed up for vaccination that day.

Still, they accommodated everyone.

Of the total number, 545 received their jabs at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus vaccination site while 580 visited Robinsons Galleria Mall.

In the last two days, Cebu City has already vaccinated close to 2, 000 senior citizens.

City Hall intends to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its over 80, 000 senior citizens to protect them against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

At least 30, 000 of them have already preregistered for a COVID-19 shot.

To prioritize the elders, Vice Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the temporary suspension of the vaccination for the few remaining medical frontliners, who are yet to receive their jabs.

The suspension, Tumulak said, allowed the city government to focus its manpower and allocate its remaining vaccines for its elderly residents who are prone to the infection.

“Nahuman naman most frontliners, pero duna pa uban nga wala pa for unknown reason. This week for senior citizens lang, para mosunod na next week ang Priority A3 kato mga with comorbidities,” said Tumulak.

(Most of the frontliners already received the vaccine, except for those who opted to skip the vaccination for unknown reasons. This week, we will only vaccinate the seniors and next week, we will proceed with vaccinating those identified as Priority A3 or those individuals with comorbidities.)

City Health officer-in-charge, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, had earlier said that they are seeing a growing number of seniors who wanted to be vaccinated after they realized that those who already had their jabs did not suffer from major adverse effects. / dcb