Facebook users warn: Link to supposed sex video may prompt malware download

MANILA, Philippines — Several Facebook users reported being tagged in comments to a post and, then, once they click on the notification, being redirected to a community page urging them to click a link to what appears to be a sex video.

They warned against clicking on the link as it could prompt malware to be downloaded to your device.

As of this writing, one of the posts where netizens were tagged have over 22,000 comments:

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Facebook regarding the issue, but it has not responded as of posting time.

The Philippine National Police Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) warnS netizens to be wary of sites pretending to be legitimate but are actually designed to obtain information or sensitive details like bank account numbers and passwords.