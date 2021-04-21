Seniors vaccination in Mandaue smooth and orderly

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Nearly 300 senior citizens here were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine on the city’s first day of vaccination of senior citizens on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said that 299 seniors from his barangay were vaccinated today.

Manatad said there was no reported senior having experienced serious side effects, with some experiencing an increase in their blood pressure.

“Nisaka ila’ng BP pero niubos ra man pod after sila giparelax, gi monitor,” said Manatad.

Manatad said during today’s vaccination, there were some seniors’ who have said yes before that have refused today, however, he said there were also some senior citizens who have said no during the masterlisting but called them earlier today that they wanted to be vaccinated.

He said they have just reached the target of 300 vaccinees today.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said overall, the vaccination went on smoothly.

The mayor said they have been preparing for the possibility of serious side effects that’s why they have the monitoring team, the assigned group to handle the matter.

Cortes said the seniors were fetched and dropped off at their houses.

David Ballesteros, 61 years old, said he is thankful that he already received his first dose as he has been waiting to get inoculated.

Brenda Mutya, 63 years old, said she has been preparing for the vaccination that’s why she wore the so-called ‘bakuna blouse’.

Manatad said the remaining 700 doses will be used on Thursday and Friday to senior citizens from barangays Tabok and Cabancalan. /rcg