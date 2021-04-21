Cebu City markets now open on Sundays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City markets are now open on Sundays after more than a year of closure on this day of the week for the regular disinfection.

Mayor Edgardo Labella signed Executive Order (EO) No. 128 on April 21, 2021, allowing all city-operated public markets to open even on a Sunday.

This will affect Carbon, Taboan, Ramos, and Pardo public markets as well as the Pasil Fish Market.

Under the new EO, the affected markets will continue their regular disinfection during the curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily instead of for the whole day on Sundays.

Minimum health protocols will still be required for the public who will be shopping at these markets including the wearing of face masks, face shields, and the maintaining of social distancing.

“Daghan ninghangyo sa atoa nga ablihan nato ang merkado kada Dominggo labi na sa atong mga manindahay. Ato nang ablihan kada Dominggo apan magdisinfect ta during sa curfew,” said the mayor.

The order will be effective starting April 25, 2021 in all affected markets.

For those markets under barangay jurisdiction, the barangay can have the prerogative to open them or not. Yet most barangay markets have already allowed the public into the markets on Sundays as well.

The city government expects that with the markets opening on Sundays, this will help in the economic recovery of the vendors and give more time for consumers to shop. /rcg