Banzon: We are prepared to secure the President

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is prepared to secure President Rodrigo Duterte in case he decides to attend the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27, 2021.

LCPO director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon said that they have prepared two security plans one of which is whenever the president decides to attend the Quincentennial Victory at Mactan.

“Gi-invite man gud si presidente. Pero wala pa sab ta kabalo kun mo-confirm ba nga mo-attend si presidente or dili. Pero bisan paman ana, nag-andam ta. Naa tay giandam nga security preparation kung naa si presidente,” Banzon said.

(The president was invited to attend the event, but until now we still did not receive any confirmation about his presence. But we are prepared, we have laid down ample security preparations if ever the president will be here)

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has announced that there’s a possibility that the president would skip the activity due to the rising cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Metro Manila.

Aside from this, several members of the President security Group (PSG) also tested positive for the virus.

According to Banzon, if the president will attend the activity, they will deploy around 400 policemen at the Liberty Shrine, where the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan would be held, and to the routes where the president’s convoy will pass.

“Mas daghan kung naa si presidente, mas daghang police ang i-deploy nato. Mo-request ta ug additional augmentation nga forces gikan sa laing unit para magbantay sa seguridad,” he added.

(We will deploy more security detail if the president will attend. We will request additional forces from other units to secure the president)

Banzon added that they will also ask the assistance of force multipliers to help them ensure the safety of those who will be attending the activity. /rcg