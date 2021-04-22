Aquastars sink Mariners for 6th straight win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars kept their immaculate record intact after dominating the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 97-65, at the start of the second round of eliminations of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

While the Aquatstars streaked to their sixth straight win, the Mariners were the exact opposite as the Bohol-based squad fell to their sixth straight loss in as many games on Thursday, April 22.

Four Aquastars scored in double digits led by Val Acuña with 14 points along with one assist, one rebound, and one steal. Everyone on the Aquastars’ line-up scored at least two points in the game.

Jaymar Gimpayan and Patrick Jan Cabahug added d 13 markers while big man Jhaymo Eguilos added 11.

Gimpayan who was named Player of the Game, also pulled down seven rebounds with two blocks while Cabahug added two rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Eguilos had six boards, one assist, and two blocks.

Jonathan Ibarra led the Mariners with 16 points, one rebound, and three assists while hulking Pari Llagas had a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds with one assist. Joseph Marquez chipped in 14 points, eight boards, and one assist in their losing effort.

The Mariners fought hard in the first half and managed to grab the lead, 41-38.

The Aquastars, however, returned with guns blazing, scoring 28 in the third period while limiting the Mariners to just six markers for a comfortable, 66-47 headway.

The Aquastars look to extend their winning streak to seven games as they face the Tabogon Voyagers tomorrow, April 23, 2021, at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORES:

Aquastars (97)- Acuña (14), Gimpayan (13), Cabahug (13), Eguilos (11), Villafranca (9), Dela Cerna (7), Menina (5), Moralde (4), Santos (4), Casajeros (4), Hubalde (2), Ugsang (2), Cuyos (2), Jamon (2).

Mariners (65)- Ibarra (16), Marquez (14), Llagas (13), Musngi (8), Dadjijul (6), Tilos (4), Cabizares (2), Casera (2). /rcg