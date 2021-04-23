VisMin Super Cup COO apologizes to the people of Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rocky Chan, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, has clarified that they are not banning the entire province of Siquijor from the league but only the Siquijor Mystics which was involved in a controversial game last April 14, 2021, against the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

Chan released an apology letter addressed to the local government of Siquijor, the island province which was put in a bad light due to the botched game that drew the collective ire of those involved in the game of basketball.

The controversial game resulted in multiple player suspensions, fines, and the permanent banning of the Mystics from any tournament sanctioned or organized by the league.

Chan’s letter was addressed to Siquijor Governor Zaldy Villa and Congressman Jake Vincent Villa.

Chan told the two officials that they are only banning the team and not the entire province.

Thus, the province of Siquijor can still form a new team if they ever decide to join the league which was put up to provide a livelihood to local players affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Villa earlier clarified that the province of Siquijor is not connected in any way with the Mystics.

Chan also stated that a certain Bernard Lim, a businessman applied to join the league and represent Siquijor together with the Mystics coach Joel Palapal.

Chan and the organizers admitted that they trusted Lim and Palapal because of their “love for the game” not knowing the team is going to misrepresent the province.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the people of Siquijor on the said incident that has created so much attention in the public. This is a learning experience for us in our quest to revive basketball and provide a means of living for the budding athletes in the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” Chan stated in his letter.

To show that they are on good terms with the province of Siquijor, the league is planning to visit the island this year to conduct a basketball clinic as well as an outreach program.

Currently, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is doing a separate investigation to uncover the truth behind the controversial game. /rcg