‘Sakalam!’ Netizens proud of ‘Little Merman’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The blood of a fighter truly runs in the veins of Cleevan Kayne Alegres!

Alegres made history on Monday, April 26, 2021, as he finished a swim around the island of Mactan after 17 hours.

The 25-year-old open-swimmer became the first person to swim around the island.

With his success, netizens were quick to send their love and congratulations to the young swimmer.

In the Facebook live of Mayo Junard “Ahong” Chan Alegres said, “Gamit kaayo ang Birhen sa Regla. Pag abot nako didto, nanguros ko, unya iya na dayon kong gi tabangan ma abot diri.”

(The Our Lady of the Rule was a huge help. When I reached that area, I made the sign of the cross, and then she helped me reach my destination.)

Algegres said that he was aiming to finish the 40-kilometer swim in 18 to 20 hours but because of the very favorable weather, he was able to finish it in 17 hours.

Excited mi sa imong sunod nga plano, Cleevan!

Mabuhi ka, Oponganon!

