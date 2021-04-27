KCS-Mandaue bounces back, secures VisMin Super Cup semis seat 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City secured their semifinals ticket by manhandling the hapless Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 80-50, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Still smarting from its 73-81 loss to the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars last Saturday, KCS vented its ire on Bohol and limited the Mariners to a combined 17 points in the middle periods.

Read: Menina tows Aquastars past Specialists, 81-73 in VisMin Super Cup finals preview

Mandaue City now has a 6-2 (win-loss) card for second place behind the Aquastars (8-0).

The Specialists were so sharp on defense that they held Bohol to the lowest number of points scored in the league, breaking the 53-point output of Tabogon in its 53-86 loss to this very same KCS squad last April 16.

Defensive specialists

CESAFI MVP Shaq Imperial came off the bench and led the team with 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist, along with two steals while fellow guard Gileant Delator had 13 points and five dimes.

Big man Michole Solera contributed 10 markers, seven boards, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Afterwards, head coach Mike Reyes said he is pleased to see his team embrace their identity as a defensive-minded squad.

“That’s getting to be our identity as a team sa VisMin Cup, limiting our opponents and playing good defense. Kung hindi din ako nagkakamali, kami din ang nakapagbigay din ng lowest outpost of Talisay,” said Reyes.

“Thats what I said before, na we need to find out our identity as a team and that is playing great defense.”

After snatching their first win of the tournament over Tabogon—last Saturday, Bohol was brought back down to earth and fell to 1-7.

The Scores:

KCS-Mandaue (80)—Imperial 15, Delator 13, Solera 10, Octobre 9, Castro 8, Roncal 8, Bongaciso 7, Mendoza 5, Mercader 3, Cachuela 2, Soliva 0.

Tubigon Bohol (50)—Llagas 18, Marquez 12, Ibarra 7, Cabizares 5, Dadjilul 3, Tangunan 2, Musngi 2, Casera 1, Tilos 0, Leonida 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 39-24, 56-32, 80-50.

/bmjo