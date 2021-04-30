Azarcon earns surprise world title shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s top prospect, Clyde Azarcon just got the biggest break of his young boxing career after landing an unexpected world title shot for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) world minimumweight title.

The 26-year old Davao City native, who is now based in Cebu City under Big Yellow Boxing Gym expressed excitement over his impending world title shot scheduled on June 27 in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Azarcon will be fighting Thembelani Okolo for the title after fellow Filipino Robert Paradero withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons.

Okolo’s promoters allegedly requested to replace Paradero with Azarcon as misunderstandings plagued their negotiations allegedly on matters regarding the prize money.

Azarcon said he is ready to take on the challenge even if the fight will be held in South Africa, which is notorious to favor their boxers.

The latest to fall victim to this was Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian “The Bomb” Araneta who lost to Sivenathi Nontshinga via a 12-round unanimous decision in their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator.

Araneta lost despite knocking down Nontshinga in the 12th round with the latter just opting to constantly retreat and not throwing any significant punches.

“I don’t worry about the fight and I’m not scared of this fight even if it is held in South Africa. I’ll just have to do my best in the ring to win the world title,” Azarcon told CDN Digital.

“I won’t say in advance that I can win by knockout, but I will do my best because this chance rarely comes and I believe I have a very big chance of winning this fight.”

His trainer, Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora also believes that his prized boxer has a big chance of snaring the world title based on the two boxers’ records.

Azarcon holds a record of 17 wins, three defeats, one draw with six knockouts. He is the reigning WBF intercontinental minimumweight champion and former PBF minimumweight champion.

Okolo, meanwhile, holds a record of 9-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with five knockouts.

“Para nako, sa record lang daan sa kontra dako kaayo ug purohan si Clyde (Azarcon) makadaog ani nga away,” said Tepora. “Wala pa kaayo experience iyang kontra ug wala sad kaayo power.”

However, Tepora said that they will not be complacent considering the controversial decisions that favor hometown fighters in South Africa.

“Mao sad na lagi akong gikuyuwan basin sad ug ilang tikasan ang dula. Pero kabalo naman ta ana basta didto dulaon. Ang amo-a lang ani practice lang mi ug maayo para ma knockout namo ang kontra para sigurado nga daog jud,” added Tepora.

/rcg