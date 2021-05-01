The #AcerOnePlusJuan bundle is ideal for work and online schooling!

Hit two birds with one stone with #AcerOnePlusJuan promo. You surely wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get a free Acer One 8 T2 tablet when you buy an Acer Swift of Spin laptop from April 8 to May 9, 2021.

Spice up your work and online classes with the Acer Swift or Spin laptop. Staying at the highest level of your work or school productivity is made easy with its powerful specs and overall performance. And as an added bonus, you’ll get a free One 8 T2 Tablet worth Php 5,990 when you purchase one.

“With everything going digital from school to work, we came up with the idea of sharing an exclusive promo which can help individuals who work from home or study online. For every purchase of participating Acer Swift and Spin laptops, shoppers can get a free tablet. With this, learning or working from home can be much more flexible and convenient.” Said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

To know more about this promo, you may visit Acer’s Official online platforms: Facebook – @AcerPH, Instagram – @acerph, Twitter – @acerphils, www.acer.com.

Participating Acer Swift and Spin models are as follows: Swift 3 SF13-53-50TE, SF314-59-51GR, SF314-59-5934, SF314-59-77ZC; Swift 3x SF314-510G-58EW, SF314-510G-75FV, SF314-510G-77HY; Swift 5 SF514-55TA-54J7, SF514-55TA-71C1; and Spin 5 SP513-54N-53X8, SP513-54N-73ZX.

Got your eyes set on this exciting bundle? Avail it at leading Acer stores, authorized retailers, and through Acer online store: https://store.acer.com/en-ph/.

ADVERTORIAL