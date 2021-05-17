Paramount Property Ventures Inc gains ISO Certification for Quality Management System

Paramount Property Ventures Inc, Cebu’s preferred community lifestyle developer, recently gained International organization for standardization (ISO) 9001-2015 for quality management system.

The Certification is further proof that PPVI is bent on levelling up its management system over its growing lifestyle communities to the best global standards.

Abelardo Cañedo Jr. PPVI President said ISO 9001-2015 Certification will certainly be an edge for the company over and above the rest in the community developer sector.

“The Certification is central in enabling our company to meet its quality systems and improvement of our service delivery that will provide the foundation for better customer satisfaction, staff motivation, and continual improvement,” Cañedo said.

Paramount Property Ventures, Inc. team with their ISO 9001-2015 certification | Contributed Photo

With this development, the company emphasized objectives as a real estate developer and as a commitment by its top leadership.

These include continuous improvement in all processes including the improvement and review of policies, further growth, motivation and improved communication among staff, improvement of the company’s image locally and internationally.

And more significantly, Cañedo said, there will be the giving of full importance, the company’s stakeholders and thorough understanding of needs and expectations through enhanced interaction for an expected increase of customer satisfaction levels.

The awarding was done just recently though effectivity of the ISO Certification was June of 2020, barely a year after it was applied in August 2019.

Present in the simple ceremony observing health protocols were the rest of PPVI Officers Executive Committee Member, Fritz Alami S. Cañedo; Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Maria Arlinda A.V. Cañedo; Sales Head, Jose Salvador A. Beltran; Sales Manager, Ryan G. Pasasadaba; Sales & Marketing Supervisor, Janeth G. Acosta; Broker Relations Head, Emie M. Vidal; Accounts Servicing Manager, Ressa L. Daitol; Customer Relations Manager, Jaylord S. Villacorta; Property Manager, Loumar C. Jalandoni; Business Excellence/CMT Manager, Chrisbert B. Patong; Business Excellence Associate, Kathleen L. Piñez; Asset Manager Ma. Erlinda T. Saranillo; HROD Manager, Mary Ann T. Ellescas; Finance Manager, James Kasler M. Osorio and Accounting Manager, Armand P. Lasala.

SOCOTEC Business Development and Client Relation Dave James Gabucan handed the Certification.

PPVI for 15 years now has risen to be the preferred lifestyle developer in the province of Cebu. Its communities include Residences of Coral Bay, Fonte di Versailles, Francesca Highlands, Zen Residences at Vizkaya in Minglanilla town. Mazari Cove and the Enclave in Naga City; Segovia South Villas, La Cresta Homes & La Cresta Hills in Carcar City; and The Wellington Greens Compostela.

