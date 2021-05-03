Close to 5k seniors got 1st dose of COVID vaccine in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local officials here are optimistic that the number of senior citizens jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine will increase in the coming days.

This as the city’s inoculation drive resumes this Monday, May 3, or more than a week since it was paused when supplies ran out.

Councilor Dave Tumulak told reporters in a message that the city has already administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 4,876 elderlies before the rollout was temporarily stopped last April 23.

“This included senior citizens who are medical frontliners,” added Tumulak.

Cebu City was able to resume its vaccination rollout for seniors citizens, who are tagged as A2 under the Philippine National Deployment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines, after a new batch of doses were shipped to Central Visayas.

This development also meant that all three vaccination sites in the city located in Robinsons Galleria, University of Cebu (UC) Banilad Campus, and SM Seaside City Cebu, will be reactivated.

Last Friday, April 30, at least 56,000 doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 brand manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech, arrived in the region.

Of this, 10,000 doses were allocated to Cebu City. / dcb

