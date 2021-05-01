Vaccine rollout for senior citizens to resume on May 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaccine rollout for senior citizens in Cebu City will resume on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella confirmed that nearly 10,000 Sinovac vaccines had been allocated to the city from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

The DOH-7 received over 56,000 vaccines on April 30, 2021, and these would be distributed to the provinces and highly urbanized cities in the region.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, Cebu City Health officer-in-charge, said that the three vaccination sites in the city would resume operation on May 3, 2021, to primarily accomodate senor citizens.

Ibones said that by Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the rollout for the second dose would also begin simultaneously with the senior citizen rollout.

“Naay mga 100 ka second dose ato i-accomodate ig Wednesday, dungan ra sila sa seniors kay gamay ra man sila,” said Ibones.

The rollout for the near 10,000 vaccines will take at least five days to complete.

The city government will announce, which barangays will be accomodated per site in the following days.

Ibones said the roll-out would be dependent on the available vaccines and when the supply would run out, the roll-out would also stop.

Labella in a text message to reporters relayed that Secretary Carlito Galvez, vaccine czar, told him that 1.7 million Sinovac vaccines would be arriving by the first week of May in the country.

The mayor said he hoped that more vaccines could be allocated to the city by then.

/dbs

Related Stories

Labella appeals to nat’l government: Give us more vaccines

Cebu City ‘deactivates’ 3 sites for vaccination rollout until new supply arrives

BREAKING: Senior citizen jab roll-out halted: No more vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations to affect Cebu City Health operations

Mandaue to hire nurses, doctors, midwives, encoders for mass vaccination drive