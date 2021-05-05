Tugade to inspect Cebu bike lanes, BRT progress

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is set to inspect Cebu’s bike lanes and the progress of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) this May 6.

Tugade made this announcement during his speech at the inauguration of the second taxiway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), and the new building of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in Region 7 (CAAP-7) on Wednesday, May 5.

“We will be checking the bike lanes here in Cebu at 7 a.m. tomorrow (May 6) as well as the alignment of the BRT,” said Tugade in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Tugade also said DOTr, the lead implementing agency of the Cebu BRT, a project that has been delayed for at least a decade, is still on track on achieving “partial operability” this December.

“We will also be convening to discuss about the BRT and find out what more needs to be done for the project,” he added.

The agency earlier announced it will start construction for BRT’s platforms and other components this 2021.

A precursor of the P17-billion project, the Cebu Interim Bus Service (CiBus), was introduced last March 2020.

Its purpose was to mimic the BRT routes, from South Road Properties (SRP) to I.T. Park.

Meanwhile, Tugade is also expected to lead the ceremonial launching of DOTr’s free-ride programs for Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) and health workers in Cebu.

/rcg