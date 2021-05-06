Open-space park being pushed for SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council is urging Mayor Edgardo Labella to allocate at least 10 hectares of the South Road Properties (SRP) for open spaces and parks.

Councilor Joel Garganera authored a resolution that was passed by the council to urge the mayor and the SRP management to identify a space at the reclaimed area that would be developed into some sort of a public park.

“We urge the Office of the Mayor, in coordination with the SRP Management Office, to allocate ten hectares of land in the South Road Properties to serve as an open-space park and recreational area,” the councilor said.

As the chairperson of the Council’s committee on environment, Garganera said it is imperative for the city to create and maintain a healthy environment for its constituents by providing open spaces and recreational areas to enhance the quality of life.

“With the rapid development in the City in terms of high-rise buildings and expansive subdivision projects, there is a need to balance urbanization and environmental sustainability,” said Garganera.

So far, the SRP is home to mixed-use developments such as malls and government offices such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other city offices. The SRP is also home to the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel.

However, there are no city-managed parks in the area, although the building of a public park in the area has been proposed since 2018.

The City Council hopes the mayor considers their request so that city residents can enjoy the SRP through a public park that will be open for all. /bmjo