DOTr eyes completion of 140-km Metro Cebu bike lane network on May 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyeing to have the entire 140-kilometer bike-lane network in Metro Cebu up and running by May 31.

Officials from the DOTr made this announcement during a press conference here on Thursday, May 6.

“We’re aiming for the entire network to be completed this May 31,” said Asec. Mark Steven Pastor of DOTr’s Road Transport and Infrastructure division.

Pastor also reported that civil works for the entire network of bike lanes here are already at 66 percent, covering approximately 90 kilometers.

Metro Cebu’s bike lane network covers four cities – Talisay, Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and is a joint project among local governments, DOTr, and the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DPWH-7)

On Thursday morning, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade led the inspection of the 2.3-kilometer bike lane situated along Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

Ceremonial biking was also conducted there at that time.

While some parts of Metro Cebu’s bike lane network can already be used by bikers now, works are still ongoing to ensure their effectiveness, said Pastor.

These ranged between putting up safety lights and widening the lanes themselves.

“More work needs to be done. (In SRP), may aayusin pa,” he added.

The bike lane found in SRP is classified as a Class 1 bike lane with a width of five meters.

It also features a three-kilometer pedestrian sidewalk separated from the bike lane, a shed for bike racks and benches, and solar studs that light up during nighttime to guide bikers, read portions of the press release by DOTr.

“Additionally, the section also has planters for the provision of greeneries and trees that will be planted along the bike path to give cyclists a comfortable ride,” the agency added. /rcg