Five-year-old boy drowns in Naga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A five-year-old boy died after he drowned while swimming in a beach resort in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga early Thursday evening, May 6, 2021.

According to a police report from Naga City Police, the boy was with his parents in the beach resort but went back to swim alone as they were preparing to leave.

The police report said that the boy asked for permission from his parents to go back to the shoreline of the beach to take one last dip before they went home.

His parents reportedly allowed him and when they were about to leave, they noticed that the boy was missing.

They sought for help from the security personnel in the resort and their companions to find the boy. After several minutes of searching, they found the boy with no vital signs along the shore.

The boy was immediately brought to the nearby Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

/bmjo

