LOOK: Photos that take us to the fascinating world of tiny insects and animals

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | May 07,2021 - 10:12 AM

Ginatilan, Cebu–Have you seen insects up close?

Now we get to clearly see details of these tiny creatures, thanks to these photos by Restito Cebuco Carreon from Barili, southern Cebu.

Packed with a mobile phone, clip macro lens, and a lot of curiosity, Carreon shows his prowess for macro photography with these photos, which makes it easier for us to marvel at the astonishing details of tiny insects.

Carreon told CDN Digital that his interest in mobile macro photography started in December last year. He instantly fell in love with his newfound hobby.

“Medyo challenging gyud kay gawas sa gagmay kaayu ang subjects langas pa gyod. Mao nga need gyod ug pasensya. First dapat gyod mag observe pud sa behavior sa imung subject para next shoot kay dili na lisod pagkuha og nindot nga angles,” Carreon said.

(It is a bit challenging because aside from being so small, they are also very moveable. Thus, patience is really needed. First, observe the behavior of your subject for you to get a nice angles.)