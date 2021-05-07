How to celebrate Mother’s Day under the new normal

Ginatilan, Cebu–Mother’s Day is a special day we celebrate to honor our mothers, lolas, sisters, titas, or to our mother-like figures. Cliche it might seem, but indeed, the best gift we can give to them is our time.

Aside from doing all the house chores this mother’s day, spending time with your mom, for sure, would be very much appreciated.

If you are lucky enough to be able to personally spend time with your mom, you can try indoors or outdoors activities such as serving breakfast in bed, usual lunch or dinner dates, weekend getaway, going to a spa, manis and pedis, or throwing a simple tea party at home.

However, this pandemic made it more challenging for families to spend quality time together, especially for those sons and daughters who are miles away.

But there are still so many ways we can celebrate and honor that special woman in our life.

So, if you are not living with your mom or distance requires you to travel and protocols and restrictions hinder you from doing so, don’t worry.

Here are options you might want to consider this Mother’s Day.

Host a virtual family night

You might be far from each other, but a video call or a Zoom meeting can bring the family together. Gather all siblings and other members of the family to participate in the video call. This would surely bring joy to a mother while seeing her loved ones all together in one frame.

Send her flowers and cake

You can plan an advance flower or cake delivery for your mom on Mother’s Day. Some might say that giving flowers is too mainstream, but receiving flowers never fails to make someone happy.

Post a favorite photo or video with her

If mom is into social media, why not post something for your mom on Mother’s Day? You can try to twist it with a creative video greeting, a meme, or whatever you think will make her feel very special.

There are a lot of ways to make her feel special— sharing time with her is one of them. So finding ways in keeping in touch with her even from afar is important. A simple conversation, like checking on her to-do-list, and asking what you can do to help her means a lot. It is also important to remind her how much you love her and that you are thankful for the life she has given you.

Distance communication might be hard to deal with but remember that when there’s a will, there’s a way.

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

/bmjo