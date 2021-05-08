In Photos: NMIS destroys 469 kilos of ‘expired’ meat

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Close to 500 kilos of “expired” meat were disposed by the Central Visayas office of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) on Friday, May 7, 2021.

In a report, NMIS-7 said they confiscated 469.86 kilos of beef and lamb meat from a cold storage facility in the region during a monitoring made by their meat inspection officer.

The expired meat were destroyed through thermal destruction at the RRDS Petro-Chemical Industries, Inc. located in Mandaue City on Friday.

“The products were expected to have been sold the previous year however, due to the surge of the COVID-19 cases, which eventually affected the movement of goods, the products were unfortunately not disposed,” the NMIS report read.

“In such inevitable scenario, the meat traders are left with no option but to voluntarily surrender the meat to the authorized disposal team for a proper meat destruction method,” it added.

On April 28, NMIS-7 also buried two truckloads of dressed chicken that were found to be contaminated to prevent its distribution in the local market.

All photos are courtesy of Laarnie Abragan.