Grocery stores urged: Donate to community pantries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon is encouraging grocery stores to donate to community pantries as a form of support to the individuals taking their time to organize such community charity.

In a resolution passed by the City Council, Dizon said that people from various sectors such as private, church, government, among others had joined the initiative to help the needy by opening their own community pantry and that grocery stores were in the position to help them.

He said that grocery stores could either help by putting up their own community pantry or donate to existing community pantries with their food surplus.

“More people, who are struggling at this time, can reach through the pantry project if this is scaled up with the national and local governments setting up institutionalized food banks and with private businesses pitching in to help,” said Dizon.

With this, the City Council is making a sincere appeal to the grocery supermarket owners, big businesses, and food manufacturers to share their goods and products and help in this community pantry initiative.

Furthermore, the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) through the barangay captains are encouraged to assist these community pantries and help them set it up with proper health protocols.

“We urge the barangays to extend all help and support to community pantries especially on the aspect of crowd control and compliance of basic health and safety protocols to ensure that this kindness project is sustained at this time of great need,” said Dizon.

The councilor is hoping that the grocery stores and supermarkets would find it in their heart to donate surplus goods to these community pantries amid these trying times.

/dbs

Related Stories

“Vitamins and OTC Community Pantry” rises in Barangay Talamban

Carbon Market vendors to open community pantries in selected barangays

Community pantries pop up in Cebu

Food banks in Cebu City soon

Rama to push for budget allocation on Food Bank in Cebu City

Labella urged to implement Food Bank ordinance