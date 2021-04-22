Carbon Market vendors to open community pantries in selected barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) will open community pantries at the barangays as response to the desire of Carbon Market vendors to help the community through this new movement.

MOD Head, Irvin Cabales, told CDN Digital that they initially planned to open community pantries within Carbon Market, but since this might be in conflict with the businesses there, the vendors had decided to choose certain barangays instead.

He said, oftentimes, vendors would have surplus goods that would no longer be fit for selling but would still be very well good enough to eat. These vegetables or products would be better given to the people who most need them.

“Nakadecide atong mga vendors nga mopili tag areas kon asa medyo naglisod gyod ang mga tawo og adto nato tukuron ang community pantry.

(The vendors decided that we choose areas where people really need help and that is where they will set up the community pantry.)

The MOD recently finished talks with vendors and suppliers as to whether they would be willing to partake in the community pantries in the market, and so far many had significantly agreed to contribute.

The community pantries will be provided for by the vendors while the MOD will facilitate the delivery of goods to these pantries and monitor these as well.

Since all kinds of products are sold in Carbon Market, the community pantries should expect to be filled with fruits, vegetables, and even meat.

Cabales said that Mayor Edgardo Labella has already given a go-signal to the Carbon Market to conduct this community project and encouraged all vendors to participate.

The MOD is now collating the list of barangays that may become beneficiaries of the Carbon community pantries and hopefully, the communities will not only take food from the pantry, but also give what they can in order for the cycle to continue.

The vendors targeted the launch of the community pantries by April 26, 2021, and they hope this will help those truly in need to receive resources amid these trying times.

