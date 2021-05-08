Montejo to illegal STL operators: Cease operations or end up in jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Follow the law or end up in jail.

This was the stern warning issued by Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) to operators of illegal Small Town Lottery (STL) outlets and those engaged in illegal activities.

Montejo said that in no time operators of unauthorized STL outlets in Cebu City and Mandaue will surely fall into their hands as the police have already intensified their campaign against illegal gambling.

The intensified campaign against these illegal STL operators was put into place after Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager retired Police Colonel Royina Garma called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to clear all illegal small town lottery (STL) outlets in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Garma said the PCSO loses up to P12 million a day in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue due to these illegal operators.

“Marami na kasi halos araw-araw nababasa ko sa [reports] na meron na apprehensions yung mga unit natin sa entire Central Visayas,” Montejo said.

(Every day we read reports regarding apprehensions from our units in the entire Central Visayas.)

However, Montejo was not able to provide the exact figures of these apprehensions.

Montejo clarified that even before Garma called the attention of the PNP to clear all unauthorized STL outlets in the region, they have already conducted operations against these and that he had already released a directive to continue the strict implementation of their campaign against illegal gambling not only STL but also cockfighting and others.

He also encouraged those who are engaged in these illegal activities to coordinate with law enforcers and cease their illegal operations so they will not end up in jail.

Montejo said their operations are not only limited to Cebu City and Mandaue City as suggested by Garma but to the entire region.

“Mas maganda talaga na masugpo ang illegal activities para maganda rin ang takbo ng ating gobyerno, ekonomiya, at tsaka yung legal businesses, di rin sila maapektuhan,”Montejo added.

(It would be better if we stop these illegal activities as these affect the programs of our government, and the economy, and so that legal businesses will thrive.)

Yesterday, Garma challenged the PNP to initiate operations against illegal gambling saying they affect government programs that need funding. /rcg