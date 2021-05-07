PCSO loses P12M per day in Cebu City and Mandaue due to illegal outlets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager, retired Police Colonel Royina Garma is issuing a challenge to the Philippine National Police (PNP) — clear all unauthorized STL outlets in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

Garma said that Cebu City and Mandaue City are among the areas that are not allowed to operate any STL outlets in the entire Cebu Island.

“Sa Cebu City, may shortfall, meaning may utang ang dating authorized agent dyan kaya na terminate na…Ang Mandaue is terminated ang STL dyan due to expired contract,” Garma said.

(In Cebu City, there was a shortfall, meaning the authorized agent there still owes the PCSO that’s why it was terminated. STL was also terminated in Mandaue due to an expired contract)

With her two weeks inspection here, Garma found out that STL outlets are rampantly operating in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

“Sa Cebu City, sobrang dami eh. Pati sa gilid, yung 100 meters na distance wala na nga eh, 10 meters may another booth. So it’s very rampant. I am receiving reports sa taas na para silang STL na authorized na nag-ooperate,” she added.

(In Cebu City, they are so rampant. Even the 100-meter distance requirement is no longer followed. Now, every 10 meters, there is another booth. So it’s very rampant. I am receiving reports from the higher-ups that STL outlets are operating as if they are authorized.)

With this, she called on the PNP to initiate operations to eliminate these illegal outlets as they affect the volume of support that the government may provide to the public.

For Mandaue City, Garma said that they are losing around three to four million a day while in Cebu City, she estimates around eight to ten million per day.

With this concern, Garma held a meeting with all local chief executives of Cebu Province earlier today, May 7, to inform them on the existence of these illegal STL outlets in their respective jurisdictions and how these operations badly affect the government’s funds that could be used to finance projects in the LGUs.

Garma also conversed with Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director General Ronnie Montejo to discuss police operations against these unauthorized STL outlets in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue. /rcg