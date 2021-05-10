Hospital vows to support doctors facing trial over Barili mayor’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu-based private hospital vowed to support two of its doctors who are now facing trial over the death of Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia.

Chong Hua Hospital, in a statement issued on reporters on Monday, May 10, 2021, said they anticipated the outcome of the City Prosecutor on the cases of medical negligence by the Garcia family against Dr. Elfleda Hernandez and Dr. Yvonne Bettina Montejo.

“The Cebu City Prosecutor’s recent finding in the case of the late Mayor Marlon Garcia is not unexpected in these extraordinary times. The indictment is not a finding of guilt but only a confirmation of the opportunity given by the legal process for the attending physicians to prove the quality care they have given to their patient,” portions of the press release stated.

The hospital also said they respected the decision of the Garcias to seek legal actions on Marlon’s death.

“We continue to respect the Garcia Family’s quest for answers and maintain our compassion for the deceased public servant and the bereaved family members without diminishing our support, concern, and care for our doctors,” Chong Hua Hospital said.

“Our doctors still have faith in our justice system, and they will continue to explore all legal remedies to prove their innocence,” it added.

The Cebu City Prosecutor found probable cause to indict Hernandez and Montejo in the medical negligence cases filed against them.

They also recommended the filing of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide against the two physicians.

Marlon died last September 2020 due to “septic shock secondary to a catheter-related bloodstream infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia” while under the care of Chong Hua Hospital.

