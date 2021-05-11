Caindec: No more motorcycle OR/CR backlog in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has already managed to get rid of backlogs in the processing of registration applications for new motorcycles.

In a statement, LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that the New Registration Unit (NRU) and Manufacturers, Assemblers, Importers, Rebuilders, Dealers, Other Entities (MAIRDOES) already completed the processing of all applications filed on or before April 30, 2021.

Caindec said that owners should contact their dealers to ask for their registration documents.

Earlier, complaints have reached LTO-7 on the refusal of some dealers to release the registration documents until the motorcycle purchase is paid in full.

The issue was also subject of a recent discussion by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Caindec said that if the dealer applied for registration and submitted the required documents on or before April 30, 2021, “then your Original Certificate of Registration (CR) and Official Receipt (OR) has been released and [are] already in the dealer’s possession.”

He said that the NRU already released the registration papers for all applications made on or before the said date.

“Wala nay pending. Basta gi kumpleto sa dealer ang papel pag submit unya nibayad na pag human ug evaluate, humana ni nga mga transactions. Kuhaa na ninyo sa mga dealer ang inyong rehistro,” said the director.

(We no longer have pending applications. If the dealer submitted compete documents and paid the required fee then after evaluation, the transaction is already complete. Get your registration documents from your dealers.)

Caindec also reminded motorcycle owners to only accept original documents from their dealers even if their units are paid on installment.

“Ayaw og sugot kung dili original nga papeles ang ihatag, bisan pa og utang na, dapat original ang gi gunitan sa mga registered owners,” he added.

(Do not accept non-original documents even if you are paying on installment, owners should have the original documents.)

As of May 10, 2021, NRU already released a total of 14,409 motorcycles and motor vehicle OR/CR. For the month of March, the office also released 15,290 OR/CR; 12,773 in February; and 11,369 in January.

Caindec said that they also continue to receive from their central office the new plate numbers for vehicles that were registered since January 2018.

“Naa ang distribution center sa SM Seaside City Cebu sa Seaview Wing pero kinahanglan mo text gihapon mo una ma release. Ako ibalik, walay bayad ang pag release sa plaka, ma motor man or four-wheels,” said Caindec.

(The distribution center is located at the SM Seaside City Cebu Seaview Wing but you will have to send a text message ahead of your visit and before the plate can be released.)

Just type the plate number, MV file number, date of first registration, and name of the owner and send to 0947-349-9965. / dcb

