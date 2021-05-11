Cebuanos advised to take precautions vs hot weather

By: Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Digital | May 11,2021 - 11:57 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos are advised to stay hydrated and bring protective gear against the sun when going out.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), in its weather bulletin for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, forecasted that heat index in Cebu could reach up to 36 degree Celsius.

“Our forecast maximum heat index for today will range from 36 to 41 degree Celsius, and is under the Extreme Caution and Danger category,” said Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

Prolonged exposure to temperatures like these could lead to heat cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke, the state weather bureau said.

Pagasa-Mactan told the public to always stay hydrated by regularly drinking water; avoid consuming coffee, tea and soft drinks in the noon and afternoon; wear light-colored garments; avoid physical activities at noon; and to stay indoors as much as possible.

In the meantime, the entire Visayas area, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Group of Islands, will experience cloudy skies with chances of light rains due to localized thunderstorms.

“We advise everyone to regularly monitoring thunderstorm and rainfall advisories issued by Pagasa,” said Eclarino in Cebuano.

/bmjo