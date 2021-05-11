50 CV public schools recommended for implementation of limited face-to-face classes 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Fifty public schools in Central Visayas were recommended by the Department of Education Region 7 (DepEd-7) to be included in the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7, confirmed this on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He said that this pilot implementation will be for the coming school year.

Although Central Visayas was only given 50 slots, Jimenez said that they have already prepared around a hundred schools for this modality.

“Ako personally, I visited those schools proposed for limited face-to-face [classes]. Naabot nako ug Camotes, Bantayan Island, naabot nako ug Bohol, Negros, Siquijor nalang pod akong adtuonon, to check katong gi-propose kay here in Central Visayas, 50 ka schools a gi-alot from the Central Office,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez didn’t say yet which schools are these but most will be in Cebu Province.

But he said these schools have already complied with the requirements for the limited face-to-face classes, which includes a resolution from the local government unit (LGU), a resolution from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) agreeing in the limited face-to-face, and support from the DepEd division office.

“So tripartite shared responsibility to see to it that all protocols and requirements to have a safe and secure school, and also to the safety of the learners is secured, mao na ang gitan-aw nato,” he said.

Aside from this, schools are only allowed to accommodate 50 percent of their capacity for their students.

They also have to ensure the safety measures are implemented, such as the installation of foot baths, washing areas, alcohol stations, and the observance of the social distancing.

/bmjo

Read more:

DepEd-7 in favor of face-to-face classes but…

12 mountain barangays in Cebu City suitable for face-to-face classes — Garganera