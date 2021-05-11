Cell sites inside Cebu campuses? DepEd, Globe sign MOA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu Province and Globe Telecom has forged a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021, for the construction of 26 cell sites in DepEd locations in the province.

The MOA signing was held at EcoTech in Sudlon Lahug, Cebu City, and attended by DepEd-7 regional director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-Cebu Province superintendent Dr. Marilyn Andales, and Globe Telecom representatives.

Ana Villaflor, Industry Head of Enterprise Group of Globe Telecom, said that DepEd will provide them the sites where the cell sites will be constructed.

The said locations will be free from rent, but in exchange, the telco will provide free broadband and Wifi services.

Villaflor said that around 36,000 students and 1,550 teachers will benefit from the project.

The telco will also spend around P338 million for the construction of these cell sites, which she describes will provide first-world internet connectivity.

“This is a very big milestone. Nag-una ni sa tibuok Pilipinas. The first 26 schools nga gi-partner with Globe. We will have connections and dili lang ni siya unsa-unsa nga connection nga atong gibutang diha. This is already your state of the art, the newest na gyud ni nga facility nga atong gibutang diha,” Villaflor said.

She said that they are planning to complete this project in the next two to three years.

Villaflor added that they are still looking for additional 116 schools for the next phase of the project.

Jimenez, for her part, said that they will also ensure that the telco will comply with all necessary clearances before they’ll start the project.

This is to ensure the safety of the students and the community.

“We have to see to it that our learners, our teachers, and all personnel, even the community people will be safe. And I don’t think that Globe will be given a clearance to put up a site in the area, of which it is dangerous to health and the people in the area,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez also expressed his gratitude to Globe for this very timely project, which will help students in their studies especially in this time of pandemic brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). /rcg