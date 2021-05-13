Ruben Ecleo, ex-solon and murder convict, dies of cardiopulmonary arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Murder convict and former Dinagat Islands Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. died on Thursday, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confirmed.

According to BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, Ecleo suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest around Thursday noon. Chaclag said that the former lawmaker was suffering from various medical conditions before his demise.

He also noted that Ecleo was a COVID-19 patient, although he recovered from the disease a week ago.

“He died of cardiopulmonary arrest this 12:20 pm today. Other medical condition include obstructive jaundice, chronic kidney disease secondary to obstructive uropathy,” Chaclag said.

“He is also COVID-19 moderate (patient who) recovered over a week ago,” he added.

Prior to his arrest in July 2020, Ecleo was the country’s most wanted person for killing his wife, for which he was convicted of parricide. He was also found guilty of graft and corruption charges by the Sandiganbayan.

Ecleo was arrested while supposedly playing golf in Pampanga.

Asked how he was able to evade arrest for over nine years, Ecleo said when he was presented by Philippine National Police to the media that he managed to hide by means of maintaining fellowship with other people.

