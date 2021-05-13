KCS owner to use VisMin Super Cup prize money for players’ salaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ricky Verdida, the team owner of the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City, the newly-crowned Visayas leg champions of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, plans to use the P500,000 champion’s purse for the salary of his players and staff.

According to Verdida, their P500,000 prize courtesy of Chooks-to-Go will be used for the entire team’s salaries and to pay out for the money he loaned from friends to sustain the team’s financial needs.

“Many laughed at me when I told them that I will be using the prize money for the players and the team’s staff’s salary. For them, it’s very rare to see a team owner like me these days because of how I’m going to use the prize money,” Verdida said.

COURTESY CALL

Verdida revealed that they have scheduled a courtesy call with Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes next week. He said he will try to ask Mayor Cortes for support for their next campaign, the grand finals of the VisMin Cup slated in August, where they will face the Mindanao leg champion.

“I will try to make a request from the Mandaue City LGU to support us in our training and other expenses, especially during the grand finals that will be held in Mindanao,” added Verdida.

The Specialists were known in the entire VisMin Super Cup as the only team representing an LGU without getting any support.

Despite that, they were able to overcome the odds and win the crown.

PASSION FOR BASKETBALL

So, what pushes the 40-year old Cebuano businessman to make huge sacrifices just to form a team? Verdida said it’s pure passion and love for basketball as well as his desire to help as many people as he can.

“It is my passion in basketball, it’s one of the things that pushed me to make sacrifices for the team,” said Verdida.

He said that he is very thankful for those who answered his sponsorship letters and helped his team financially.

One of them he said is Renan Sumarago, the proprietor of GDSM Marketing, Verdida’s former rival in “panalay” leagues in Cebu.

‘Panalay’ is a basketball slang used by professional cagers who play outside their mother leagues in the provinces during the offseason to earn extra money. Verdida and Sumarago have teams of their own in panalay leagues.

“We sent him a sponsorship letter before, but it was ignored. Until I found out that he’s also a member of the Eagles. So we met and easily agreed with our deal to sponsor the team. Renan is a very generous person. He helps the team financially and even gives out player bonuses for every win,” said Verdida.

LOOKING FOR SPONSORS

The Specialists are set to start their training camp on June 1 to prepare for the grand finals. He said that the team needs financial help to be able to go to Mindanao for the grand finals.

“Now we’re looking for new sponsors who can help us especially since we’re going to compete in the grand finals. I’m very happy for those who lend their help to the team. Because of them, we’re able to continue competing in the league until we won the title,” he added. /rcg