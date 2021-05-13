Mandaue establishments reminded anew: Follow guidelines or lose your permits

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Business establishments serving liquor in Mandaue City are reminded again to follow guidelines imposed by the city or they can lose their business permits.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, Mandaue City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) chief, reminded these business establishments anew today, May 13, despite police inspections showing them complying with the guidelines and protocols imposed by the city government.

Malate’s reminder came four days after the Mandaue City government lifted the liquor ban, which was enforced starting in February this year when the active cases in the city went up.

On Monday, May 10, Mayor Jonas Cortes officially lifted the liquor ban in the city after COVID-19 cases went down.

Malate, for his part, also that said businesses caught violating the imposed guidelines would be given a notice, and if they would not comply, then their permits could be revoked and would be given a notice of closure.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), also said that during their random inspections since Monday or at the start of the lifting of the city’s liquor ban noted that these establishments were all following the city’s guidelines and protocols.

Under Mandaue City government’s guidelines, business establishments need to get a license to sell and/or license to serve on top of their business permits, should only accommodate up to 50 percent of their maximum capacity of seated customers regardless of the floor areas, display their permits and signages of the allowed capacity at the entrances.

They also need to installed footbaths, hand washing facilities, alcohol dispensers, among others and should only serve liquor and alcoholic drinks before the curfew or from 11 p.m to 4 a.m daily.

Mayor Cortes, for his part, also reminded residents to not be complacent and to always observe health protocols against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) even with the drop in the number of reported cases.

Based on the data from the Department of Health in Central (DOH-7) yesterday, May 12, the city’s total number of active cases is now at 255 as compared to 320 active cases last Sunday, May 9.

